YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man who was ejected from a frozen yogurt shop for not wearing a mask is facing charges for pulling out a gun in response.
Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when 64-year-old Steven Covington entered Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt.
According to the staff, Covington was agitated when told to wear a face covering and gloves provided by the store. Covington then started dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands.
A worker escorted him out of the shop.
Authorities say that’s when Covington got a handgun from his car and followed the employee. The store was locked down but Covington allegedly pointed the gun at the employee.
He then fled but responding deputies found him. They seized the gun and arrested Covington without incident.
He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct.
It was not known Friday if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.