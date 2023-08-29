Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bobby Zavala is congratulated by a Naco Elementary School student during a school celebration Tuesday. The gathering is for Zavala, who was recently named the Arizona School Resource Officer of the Year.
Deputy Bobby Zavala, left, chats with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who joined several law enforcement agencies at Naco Elementary School to honor Zavala for his Resource Officer of the Year award.
The Naco Elementary School gymnasium was packed to honor Resource Officer Bobby Zavala.
NACO — Robert Zavala, a 14-year veteran of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded as the state’s top School Resource Officer on Tuesday at Naco Elementary School.
Zavala has been posted at Naco Elementary the last three years.
“I’m humbled beyond belief,” Zavala told the Herald/Review. “When I found out I won, I almost didn’t believe it. If I can make a difference to one kid or a community, that’s what it boils down to and what this award is all about.”
Unfortunately for the school, the three-year grant keeping him there expires at the end of the school year.
“Bobby Zavala is just a great guy; we’re blessed to have him at our school,” said district superintendent and principal Rusty Taylor. “A big thanks to Superintendent Tom Horne and Gov. Katie Hobbs for finding money for SROs. We feel like he’s a huge contributor to our school. We love having him here and we feel safe with having him here.”
