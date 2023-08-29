NACO — Robert Zavala, a 14-year veteran of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded as the state’s top School Resource Officer on Tuesday at Naco Elementary School.

Zavala has been posted at Naco Elementary the last three years.

zavala 4

Bobby Zavala speaks with Cynthia Meyers, the school’s outreach coordinator for the district superintendent, at Tuesday’s award recognition.

