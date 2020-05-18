Cochise County has been awarded federal funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. Local agencies are now being invited to apply to the county for grants.
The monies have been made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county will receive $61,480 as part of an annual award it receives through this program. An additional sum of $87,653 has been made available under Phase CARES, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Local Board, chaired by Supervisor Peggy Judd, will determine how the funds will be distributed in Cochise County.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
• Be eligible to receive federal funds
• Have an accounting system
• Practice non-discrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver food and/or shelter programs
• Have a voluntary board, if they are a voluntary non-profit
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply by Wednesday, May 27, no later than 5 p.m. To obtain/submit an application email armorrison@cochise.az.gov
The Cochise County EFSP Local Board will meet on Tuesday, June 2, at 3 p.m. to determine the allocation of funds. This meeting is open to the public but due to COVID-19, remote attendance is required. Call 602-609-7513 or 888-680-6714, conference ID 981 904 343#. If you have problems accessing the meeting, call 520-432-9200 for direction.
For additional information email Arlethe Morrison at armorrison@cochise.az.gov
Submitted by Cochise County