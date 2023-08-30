The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Amistades Inc. a one-year grant of $50,000 to address longstanding food inequity in Douglas through the Mayahuel Edible Garden Project.

Efforts by Amistades will include introducing gardening practices and farm-to-table concepts to youth as early as age 10, incorporating local and seasonal foods into school meals, and re-introducing youth and adults to their indigenous and Latino-relevant foods and historically sustainable farming practices.

