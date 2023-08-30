The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Amistades Inc. a one-year grant of $50,000 to address longstanding food inequity in Douglas through the Mayahuel Edible Garden Project.
Efforts by Amistades will include introducing gardening practices and farm-to-table concepts to youth as early as age 10, incorporating local and seasonal foods into school meals, and re-introducing youth and adults to their indigenous and Latino-relevant foods and historically sustainable farming practices.
“I hope to accomplish something new that will promote some teamwork and build conversations amongst our student community," said Oscar Romero, principal of Liberty Traditional Charter School Saddleback in Douglas, where the program will be implemented. "Amistades has been awesome to our school community and are always looking for ways to educate or bring awareness to our community.”
Amistades is a Latino-led, Latino-serving nonprofit committed to race and equity issues in Southern Arizona through the provision of culturally responsive services, advocacy for social justice and community empowerment. Amistades uses a culturally rooted intergenerational family approach to working with Latinos. The agency prioritizes addressing immediate issues, leads efforts that eliminate false narratives about Latinos, and develops system-focused strategies that change the conditions that perpetuate inequities.
“We are pleased to be able to provide effective and sustainable programming that uses culturally responsive approaches that honor the history, culture, and values of this unique region,” said Ricardo M. Jasso, founder and CEO of Amistades.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone