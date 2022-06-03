Not all heroes wear capes, but many certainly do wear scrubs.
Theresa Malone is a registered nurse at Canyon Vista Medical Center and recently paved the way to allow for May to become Nurses Appreciation Month in Sierra Vista, as a way of recognizing those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malone currently operates her own in-home care agency called Vida Feliz Care Agency LLC.
Recently, she opened a business called ‘Yes, I am Just a Nurse’ — a social media presence with t-shirts to empower professionals in the healthcare industry. She’s has been in the nursing profession for a significant amount of time.
“It’s something about when somebody comes in when they can’t help themselves and I’m able to do something for them, whether it’s small or big,” Malone said. “I find that very rewarding to help people who can’t help themselves.”
Nurses have faced massive pressure from the brunt of the pandemic, and the effects in hospitals are still being felt by healthcare professionals nearly three years later.
“No matter what their situation is, we’re dealing with about five situations at the same time,” she said. “One might be extremely sad when they have to tell somebody that they have cancer and we literally have to walk out that room and go into the next room and tell somebody they’re having twins.”
“Sometimes I just wish we could get a little bit more compassion like we give out to others,” she added.
A profession that is rewarding can often times seem thankless. The message from Malone is clear in response to someone who says ‘oh, they’re just a nurse.”
“It’s kind of taking back that statement of ‘yes, I am just a nurse’”, she said.
Malone recently saw that Governor Doug Ducey declared May as Nurses Month. She contacted Mayor Rick Mueller and the city’s office to see if they would be willing to recognize May as Nurses Appreciation Month for the city. At the May 24 city council meeting, the mayor delivered a speech stressing the importance of registered nurses being a critical part of healthcare and announcing the proclamation. Malone attended the meeting and received the honor.
“On behalf of all of the nurses in the community, I went out and accepted the proclamation for the city of Sierra Vista,” Malone said.
Malone has been a nurse for five years and previously a certified nursing assistant for eight years. She attended both Eastern Arizona College and Chamberlain College.
She said she would love to potentially set aside a Saturday next May that would consist of an event for nurses that would allow for empowerment of the profession.
Proclamations are channeled through the mayor’s office.
“This is a pleasure for me, most people probably are not aware that my mom was a registered nurse, so I have a special soft spot in my heart for nurses,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said. “Now, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of nurses has become strikingly more evident.”