1SG Larry McKim, 77

SIERRA VISTA — 1SG Larry E. McKim, U.S. Army Retired, passed away of natural causes at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on December 26, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Ella M. (Carley) McKim, parents Ruth (Lursman) McKim and Clarence McKim, and brother Richard McKim. He is survived by his sons SGT George M. McKim (Marittza) U.S. Army Veteran of Tucson, Arizona, CPT David P. McKim (Maribel) U.S. Army Retired of Bonita, California, 1SG Michael P. McKim (Amy) U.S. Army Retired of Roy, Washington, daughter Michelle M. (McKim) Booker of Prattville, Alabama, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and brother MMCS (SS) Steven McKim (Christine) U.S. Navy Retired of Tucson, Arizona. Larry served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, was an Adult Scout Leader with the Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, a prior All American Post Commander and active Life Member of VFW Post 9972, a Life Member of Special Forces Association Chapter X, volunteer with West End Commission Sierra Vista, founding member of Greater Sierra Vista United Veterans Council, and cherished member of the Southern Arizona local community for over 30 years. He will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Larry’s remains were placed with his wife at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona, (Section 10N, Row 1, Site 2). Due to COVID constraints a private ceremony was conducted. At a later date a full Military honors ceremony will be conducted for the communityIn lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery or your local Veterans organization in Larry’s name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.