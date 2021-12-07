A. Paul Asbury, 94

WILLCOX — A. Paul Asbury was born August 30, 1928, in Holtville, California, to Arch and Rosa Asbury. Paul was born in a tourist cabin, while his parents and their seven daughters were returning to Taft, California from their farm under development near Pearce, Arizona.
Arch worked for Standard Oil of California near Taft, but he and the family worked a farm near Buttonwillow, California. Paul's mother, Rosa, was killed in an automobile accident before his third birthday. He was sitting on her lap.
Standard Oil made Arch Asbury a night watchman, so he could be with his bereaved family daytimes. The oldest girls were nearly grown and minded the younger children.
The family grew very close. They loved camping and holding church services in their home. Paul did not choose Jesus Christ as his Savior until he was seventeen, but then chose resolutely.
Paul showed an early interest in farming. He was schooled at Buttonwillow, then Taft H.S., and completed a year of agricultural studies at then Bakersfield Jr. College.
Paul married Luveney Towery on August 26, 1948. Paul and Veney had two sons and three daughters.
Paul farmed near Brawley, California, supplementing his income at Imperial Irrigation District as an apprentice lineman. When Arch Asbury was seriously injured by a horse, at Peace, Arizona, Paul's family moved to Arch's farm. In 1955, Paul was hired at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative as an apprentice lineman. He enjoyed his nearly 36 years of service at SSVEC, retiring in 1991 as Technical Services Supervisor. Paul and his associates, advanced the metering program and developed some of the necessary test instruments for meters and transformers.
A wonderful husband and father, Paul was also very devoted to Jesus Christ. He helped build Grace Chapel, an independent church, in Willcox, teaching a Bible class there for about 25 years. After Paul retired from SSVEC, he and Veney helped with Prison Fellowship in the Graham County state prisons, and after retirement moved to the Safford area to be closer to his ministries.
He taught a Bible class for about a decade at Church at Safford. For over forty five years Paul served in the Gideons International, which distributes Bibles to hotels, hospitals, medical waiting rooms, and to healthcare providers. He spoke at many churches and was for a time State of Arizona Gideon Chaplain.
Paul passed away at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, November 30, 2021, after a very brief illness, in his 94th year. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Luveney Asbury, his son Phillip Asbury (Rebecca) of Willcox, daughter Sharon Honeycutt (Steve) of Los Chaves, New Mexico, daughter Paula Asbury of Willcox, and daughter Mary Hunter (Dave) of Tucson, Arizona, and by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older son Michael, by his parents, and all seven sisters: Fay, May, Phoebe, Ruth, Pearl, Opal, and Dorcas. Paul loved each of the immediate and extended families, and his many friends.
Contributions may be made in his name to Gideons International Memorial Fund. Services will be held at a date yet to be determined. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.