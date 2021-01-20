Abraham Acedo, 80

BISBEE — Abraham Acedo passed away January 9, 2021.
Abraham is survived by his daughter Anissa (Carlos Borquez) and son, Albert Acedo; grandchildren: Antonio Acedo (Cele Aguilera), Andrea Acedo, Julian Borquez, Andres Borquez; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Acedo (2007), daughter Michelle Acedo (1997) and his mother Mary Baldenegro (1998).
Abe, Bunny or Conejo as many lovingly knew him, was a very caring and kind man. A man who had a genuine heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. His undying and true devotion to his wife was always admired and appreciated. Abe was a member of the U.S. Army (1958-1962). In 1964, he married the love of his life and they were married for 43 years. He was a member of The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Abe was a beer truck delivery man for most of his life working for Finely Distributing and Southern Arizona Distributing. After leaving his truck delivery position he became a part time bus driver for Bisbee Unified Schools until finally retiring in 2011. From 2011 up to his last day he was the bus driver to his grandkids Julian and Andres. They will miss him deeply.We know that everyone is going to miss him, and nobody could ever take his place. We were blessed to have him in our lives. We will forever be grateful and blessed that he was our dad, tata, family member and friend. His beautiful huge smile will surely be missed.
Due to Covid no services are planned for now. On February 28, 2021 a mass will be said in his honor at 7:30 a.m. of St. Patrick’s Church YouTube. In the future we may be able to have a celebration of life in honor of him. Covid situation pending. The family wishes to thank everyone for the cards, calls and especially prayers for him, and us as we go through this very difficult time.
