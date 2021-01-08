SIERRA VISTA - Our father, Abraham Flores Gatmen passed away on January 4, 2021 at the age of 78. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He was born in Santa Maria, Ilocus Sur, Philippines. He joined the Army at the age of 26. When he was stationed in Germany he met and married the love of his life, Susie. They lived a joyful and memorable life of 47 years together. Their greatest accomplishments were having their 2 daughters Jeanette and Jessica. He was generous and lived life to the fullest. He was a devoted member to the Knights of Columbus and St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. His greatest joy was being around his 3 grandsons Brian, Brandon, and Bryce. He retired from the military after 22 years of service and set his roots in Sierra Vista. He was an active member and former President of the Fil-Am Club of Southern Arizona for many years.He is survived by his wife, Susie, and daughters Jeanette Soto and Jessica Gatmen. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Brian, Brandon, and Bryce. He is also survived by his brother Artemio and sister Esmeralda. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Carolina.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held for the family. However, his funeral mass will be live-streamed on the St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish YouTube channel on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish Building Fund with "in memory of Abe Gatmen" in the memo line. Donations can be sent to 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
