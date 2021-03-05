Adalbert (Al) Herman Robert Karl Koester, 81
SIERRA VISTA — Adalbert (Al) Herman Robert Karl Koester, 81, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Al was born in Hamburg, Germany on May 23, 1939 to Lieselotte and Ernest Koester. Al was a kind, caring, easy-going individual who loved his family, his dog, Lady, and enjoyed chatting with his friends at McDonalds. He also was an avid car enthusiast and had passion for his corvette.
Al joined the US Army as an immigrant and later along with his family became US Citizens. A very proud accomplishment. After serving the US Army for 20 plus years he retired as a Sergeant First Class (E7). In addition to his military career, Al was a bus driver for the City of Sierra Vista for many years. He enjoyed taking the seniors on various trips to Laughlin, California, Rocky Point, and various other places in Arizona.
Al was a much beloved husband, father, and friend. Al’s wife, Marlie Marie Koester, and his son-in-law, Terry Faucett, predeceased him, as did his parents. Al is survived by his daughter, Karin Faucett, and two sons, Frank Koester (Michelle) and Michael Koester, and five grandchildren.
The family would like to express our thanks for the help provided by the Case De La Paz Hospice and Haven House. The family will hold a private graveside service. He will forever remain in our hearts.
