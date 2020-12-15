Adela Christiansen, 97
GILBERT — Adela, a beloved mother, passed away surrounded by family on the morning of December 9, 2020. Mrs. Christiansen was born in Oputo, Sonora Mexico to Carlota and Lucas Vasquez. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert L. Christiansen; her sisters Ernestina Sierra, Socorro Martinez, Carlota, Elvira; and brothers Carlos, Lucas and Jesus Vasquez. She leaves behind her daughter, Rosalba Christiansen; her two grandchildren Jacqueline and Albert Ballesteros; and Diana Villicana, her niece, as well as several other nieces and nephews whom she cared for.
Services entrusted to Alex Espinoza Funeral Home, Bisbee, Arizona. A viewing will be held at Alex Espinoza Funeral Home 1094 AZ-92, Bisbee, Arizona on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Mass will be at St Bernard Catholic Church, Pirtleville, Arizona on December 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Due to Covid-19 mass services will be restricted to immediate family only.) Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery.
