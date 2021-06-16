Adeline Lucy Childers-McClish, 102

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA — Adeline (Peg) Lucy McClish passed peacefully at Windsor Home in Glendale, California on May 14, 2021.
She was 102. There is no formal service set for her at this time. Her first and middle names were from her great grandmothers, but she went by “Peg.” She was born on the outskirts of Douglas, Arizona, part of the Wild West that had recently achieved statehood in 1912. She was the middle child of three, born to William Wayne and Etta Mae (Mazie) Childers, full of talent, energy and spirit. While denied the opportunity to attend college, she was nonetheless Salutatorian of her senior class, Concert Mistress of the Douglas High School orchestra, and sang recitals with a beautiful lyric soprano voice, while maintaining her treasured violin studies. She sang in and directed the choir at Grace United Methodist Church, Douglas, Arizona. She also was in the marching band playing clarinet, and cruised by the Gadsen Hotel in her 1930 Model T, hand painted her favorite green. She learned to ride horses at the fairgrounds her grandfather, Charles Webster, maintained. She was a definite animal lover. She once snuck a prairie dog into the local movie theater in Douglas. Never afraid of a challenge, she won a ride with Santa when she was 13 on the latest aero-technology…a biplane.
Adeline met future husband Felix J. McClish at a badminton party in 1939; he, a dashing manager trainee for SH Kress, transferred to Douglas and stayed at the YMCA, while she worked in town. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day and married on June 1, 1940. Within a year they were transferred to the Southern California area. After surviving WWII they started their family, and settled in the Glendale annexed part of La Crescenta, California. Felix was manager on Brand Boulevard at SH Kress and The Toy House. Adeline always continued her singing while being a full-time mom and part time accounts manager. “Peg” and “Mac” sang at Glendale First Baptist for over 30 years. Their two children, Susan and Michael, also became professional singers and teachers. Life was never dull around Peg. She taught Vacation Bible School, and cooked tacos for the youth groups at Glendale First Baptist Church. She once peacefully disarmed a suicidal man in front of our house. Peg eventually started her own accounting services business. Peg and Mac were married over 70 years until his passing in 2011 at 93. She then moved into Windsor Home in Glendale, California, where she sang every hymn by heart, and wowed them with “The Lord’s Prayer.” Mind you, at 100 she was still singing. Adeline is survived by her daughter, Susan M. McClish-Frantz of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and her son, Michael D. McClish of Los Angeles, California.
Both Adeline and Felix are interred at Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood, California. Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to Disabled Veterans Charity (dav.org) “In Honor of Adeline L. McClish”. She would be very pleased because, when Mac was recuperating at a Veteran’s hospital after WWII, she would run bases for the injured vets playing baseball who could hit, but couldn’t run. May her unselfish spirit touch all our lives, and her talents reach out to others through us.