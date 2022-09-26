Adrian L. (AJ) Jones Jr., 65 Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA — Adrian L. (AJ) Jones Jr. was born July 30, 1957 to Adrian and Marguerite Jones.The family moved to Flagstaff in 1962 where he attended grade school.In 1972 they moved to Tucson where he graduated from Cholla High School. He was manager for their football team.In 1975 he enlisted in the US Army, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged.In 1978 he lived in Sierra Vista and worked with his father at Cochise Plumbing.He began working for the Sierra Vista Herald in the press department in 1984. In 2001 he continued working for the Sierra Vista Herald as a dispatcher retiring in 2021.His passion was music, having a huge collection of albums and CDs. He loved playing his guitar.In 2011 he married the love of his life at an outdoor wedding at River Horse Ranch in Palominos, they honeymooned in Cleveland and the Rock and Roll Hall of fame.He passed away September 17th after a long illness.He is survived by his wife, Lynette, three brothers: Art of Albuquerque Robert of Sierra Vista Paul of Mesa. Step mother, Grace, step sister, Gena, step brother, Paul.He is predeceased by his father, Adrian, mother Marguerite; awesome sister Kathy, and Lynette's daughter, Jocelynn who he loved as his own.Funeral services will be published at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adrian L. Jones Jr. Music Military Paul Sierra Vista Marguerite Jones Lynette Rock And Roll Most Popular Accused Bisbee shooter posed as UPS driver to kill former employer Parents in uproar over weapons aimed at their kids outside school UPDATE: Job supervisor shot to death at former Bisbee High Ty's Family Restaurant damaged by fire Wilson murder retrial concludes with unanimous second-degree murder verdict Fort Huachuca, FWS face another appeal of water credits Bulldogs improve to 3-0 following 25-21 win over Rio Rico It's fair time in Cochise County Police arrest Sierra Vista man on multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges Buena golfers shoot three-year low of 180 COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started