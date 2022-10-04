Adrian L. (AJ) Jones Jr., 66 Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death Notice: Adrian L. (AJ) Jones Jr.Funeral Services: Funeral services will be November 4 at 1:30pm and Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Veteran Phoenix Arizona Death Notice Adrian L. Memorial Most Popular Cannabis dispensary set to open in Sierra Vista on Saturday More parents come forward about harassment at Buena High Accused Tombstone pedophile targeted boys from broken homes, prosecutors say Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting St. Vincent de Paul thrift store reopens next week Hand counting of county ballots to be discussed Douglas native working hard for local educators at the state level Willcox, Douglas aquifer conditions discussed Bisbee singer wows TV judges, advances on 'The Voice' Douglas suffers first loss on homecoming COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started