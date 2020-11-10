Adrian S. Jones, 89
SIERRA VISTA — Adrian S. Jones, 89, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family November 4, 2020.
Adrian was born December 3, 1930 to Selfa and Adrian Jones in Flagstaff, Arizona. After the death of his father in 1936, his mother could no longer care for Adrian and his brothers, Arthur and Justin. They were moved to an orphanage in New Mexico where he remained until he was 16 years old.
Adrian served in the United States Army Airforce from 1947-1949 where he participated as cargo unloader in the Berlin Airlift. Later, he became a plumbing contractor for the plumbers union. He was a devout Catholic, member of Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, and enthusiastic servant of God.
In 1955, Adrian married Marguerete Tirado in Phoenix, Arizona. Together they had five children: Adrian Jr, Arthur, Robert, Paul and Kathy.
The GI Bill helped Adrian to get into plumbing school in Kansas. Upon return he moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where he began his first plumbing enterprise, Adrian’s Plumbing Service which lasted until 1974. He made a second attempt in 1977 with Cochise Plumbing in Sierra Vista which lasted until 1989. In 1990, they moved back to Phoenix and Marguerete passed away in 1996. Their daughter Kathy passed in 2001 following a 2.5 year battle with cancer.
In 1998, he met Anna Graciela deLaVara and, after a 2 year courtship, they married in September 2000.
Adrian was beloved by all who knew him; he was selfless in his devotion to his family and especially his grandchildren and his new family of children who grew up with “Poppi” AJ, as he was always affectionately known to our extended family. He touched many people’s lives and was generous to all who needed help or a hand up in life. He was someone you could depend on and he had many friends throughout his life.
Adrian is preceded in death by his first wife, Marguerete Tirado; daughter, Kathy; and siblings, Sam Montoya, Isabelle Vasquez, and Elizia Romero.
Adrian is survived by his wife of 20 years, Anna Graciela deLaVara-Jones; children, Adrian Jr (Lynette), Arthur, Robert, Paul, and Ruben Romero; step-children, Eduardo Rodriguez and Gina Rodriguez; grandchildren, Sara (Brian) Zazueta, Robert Allen, Jennifer, Paul Jr, Stephen, Daniel, Natalie; step-grandchildren, Alana Ramirez, John-Paul Acosta, Jackson Rodriguez, and Hayden Rodriguez.
