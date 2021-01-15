Adrienne Ada Smith, 76

SIERRA VISTA — Adrienne A. Smith passed away on January 11, 2021 and now joins her veteran husband Tony G. Smith. She leaves behind her daughter, Tatjana and grandson, Sascha and her great granddaughter, Marley of Tucson, Arizona. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Sidney Smith of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and her large extended family. She also leaves behind three brothers, Freddy, Gerhard, Berthold and her sister Christina who live in Germany.
She will be missed by her dear friends and especially her closest friends Annalise, Trudy, and Germain and so many more.
She was born on April 8, 1944 in Germany, to her parents Adrienne and Ferdinand Schmitt, both deceased.
Adrienne loved animals, especially dogs and over the years she adopted countless rescue dogs. Her most recently adopted chihuahua, named Chico lived 13 years. Her love of animals also included wild birds, as well as stray parakeets. Coco, a lost parakeet, found a home with her for 15 years.
She came to Sierra Vista in 1976 and made it her home when she settled in Hereford. Fond of the fresh mountain air she created her own garden paradise, complete with a green house in which she spent her free time growing exotic plants, and vegetables. On many weekends she and her grandson would enjoy spending time together working in that greenhouse.
Adrienne was a trusted member in the community and developed strong bonds and friendships, through her hard work and dedication to perfection.
She loved life and this town and the people in it, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Daughter-in-law, Friend, you will be missed.
Tatjana and Sascha
We love you! Wir haben dich lieb!
