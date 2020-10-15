 Agnes Lorraine Quain, 97

HEREFORD — Agnes Lorraine Quain passed on at home on September 11, 2020 at the forever young age of 97. Agnes Quain loved family, the one she was born to, the one she continued to care for all her life as a mother, aunt and grandmother, and the families of friends and church that she adopted through the years. She will always be remembered for her welcoming, happy smile and as a kind person, who loved family, friends and especially children. She was loved and cherished by her sons and family.
She was born in Superior, Wisconsin on August 16, 1923. She was the second child in the eleven of James and Perona Rivers. Her grandmother, Catherine Piper, was an important influence in the big family. Graduating from-Superior High School, she went to San Francisco in 1942 during WWII. There she worked for the Navy repairing electrical panels from ships retiring from active service. Agnes always kept in close touch with her brothers and sisters of which she outlived with the exception of her baby sister Pearl Rivers. Agnes was also survived by her son Dean (wife Jan), her granddaughter Julianna (husband Dan), and her grandson Dean Ray (wife Autumn), and her beloved great-grandchildren, Lucius and Bella.
Moving to Phoenix in 1945, she worked at Remington Rand Electrical Company. She married Dean Quain in August, 1946 and started to build the family she held close all her life. They had two sons Dean Paul and Paul Leo. She enjoyed her sons’ friends, their sports, the family vacations, exploring Arizona and being a Cub Scout Leader. Agnes continued to work into her late seventies and with her son, Paul, cared for stroke-stricken Dean Quain Sr. In her nineties, Agnes cherished and spoke of happy times and parties with friends and neighbors to include her gourmet club gatherings with food, costumes and decorations around different ethnic themes. The family grew with Dean Paul’s marriage to Jan Smith and the births of Julianna and Dean Ray. Juli married Dan Carman. Dean Ray married Autumn Stowe and gave Agnes her beloved grandchildren, Lucius and Bella Agnes and Paul moved to Sierra Vista in 1999 to be near Dean and Jan and after a while Juli and Dan came to town. Agnes enjoyed all the many happy times with gatherings surrounding meals, celebrations, community events, the fireworks, the all-girl rodeos, and movie nights. Just six days before her passing, she was smiling and the life of the family Kentucky Derby party sporting her beautiful, girly Derby Hat. Agnes especially loved her visits with grands and great grands.
Church and her church families were very important in Agnes’ life. She was a member of the Episcopal altar guild in the Cathedral in Phoenix and helped in all the Episcopal Church Women's activities. As a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Sierra Vista, she helped initiate a School group, the Joyful Explorers, helped put on pageants, fed and supported Youth Groups and actively participated in pastoral care, scholarship fund raisers and congregational programs. In 2000 she helped create an ongoing intercessory prayer circle and Bible Study Group where she always showed God’s love and joy to everyone. No doubt, she is sharing that same love and joy with all her family and friends in heaven.
The memorial service for Agnes will be held at the St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by a sharing of memories in celebration of her life. Because of her love for children, Agnes has requested that donations, in lieu of sending flowers, be made to the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls club at https://boysgirlsclubofsierravista.wpcomstaging.com/.
