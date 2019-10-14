Agnes Marie Hunt, 83
TUCSON — Agnes Marie Hunt, nee Fueglein, escaped this mortal realm on September 22, 2019. She passed away shortly after being told the president was taken away in handcuffs. Her motto was “ I will spend the rest of my life assembling my own mind and my own soul...Pearl Buck”. She was born the beleaguered middle child of Emma and Bill Fuegelin, in Pennsylvania. She moved to Huachuca City with her parents in the 50s and married a cowboy. She had a mysterious job at Ft. Huachuca. Retirement had her living in Tucson, reinventing her life as an anti-smoking activist, artist, and doting grandparent. The internet allowed her to be very politically active. She is survived by two opinionated daughters, Jackie (Tony) and Elizabeth(Vince). Agnes empowered her grandchildren, Kira (Angel), Nicholas (Misha), Taylor, Hunter, and Bella to question everything. Her life will be celebrated by her immediate family over Christmas dinner with lots of wine.
