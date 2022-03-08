Aiden Thomas Chester, 18

SIERRA VISTA — Aiden Thomas Chester, “Bubbas”, passed away peacefully the morning of February 13th, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Aiden was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona for all of his life. We find comfort in knowing Aiden is free from all of his health issues and is at peace and home with his Savior.
Aiden was born September 24th, 2003 at Sierra Vista Regional Health Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona to Theresa Chester. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Chester of Sierra Vista, Arizona and father, Thomas Francis of Tucson, Arizona, bonus dad, Oscar Nevarez of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his Poppy, David Berlin; his aunts, Jennifer “Ninny” (Christopher) Saylor, Alicia (Ryan) Gill, Samantha (Benjamin) Mobbley, Renee Loomis; his uncles, David Berlin and Benjamin Chester; his beloved cousins, Matthew and Abigail Saylor, Alex Chester, Jacob and Camden Gill, Taylor Jantz, Tristan Mobbley, Benjamin, Gavin and Rylee Chester. Missing him the most are his beloved dogs, Mia, Bear, Buster, Jellyroll, Kane, Apollo and Luna.
Aiden “Bubbas” never met anyone who he didn’t have a beautiful smile or hello for. Aiden was a light, a treasure, a pure soul who only knew love. Bubbas had so much love to give. Everyone who was ever around him felt his kindness and just loved to be around him. Laughter was forever emanating from him and around him. He was able to mend broken hearts with his hugs and best sugars. Aiden was the definition of pure kindness, compassion and forgiveness. He was gentle, kind and funny. Bubbas favorite things were Sponge Bob, The Avengers and listening to music.
Aiden faced many battles in life. He was, and forever is, a warrior. Many thank yous to all of the doctors and caregivers who were by his side through his journey.
To say he will be missed is an understatement, there is a hole in our hearts and an emptiness in our lives. Knowing he was met and received a warm welcome from his grandmothers, Marie Chester-Berlin and Mia Francis, and his Oma, Ilse T. LaCrosse, makes our hearts smile. Aiden will forever live in our memories and our hearts. His smile, laughter and love will never be forgotten.
Aiden’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 12th, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Tompkins Park in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains. - Author Unknown