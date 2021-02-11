Al McLaughlin, 85

SIERRA VISTA — The day my husband died the headlines will not report of his death as "An important local man was taken from us." Just a small section in the obituary that referred to him as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, tata and brother. These are not impressive titles to some, but to us, they say a lot.
Referring to the word "husband" reminds me of how much he loved me. Not only were we husband and wife, we were best friends. We laughed together, cried together and together we faced many trying hardships. Life was not always easy for us, but we endured.
He was referred to as a father, yet it didn't tell of all the times he took his kids camping, attended their activities, the nights he worried when they were late coming home, the many phone calls that said, "Dad, I've got car trouble, can you come and get me?" They knew the answer before they called.
He was referred to as grandpa, gramps & tata yet it didn't tell you about how he anticipated the birth of each grandchild. It didn't tell about the tears he shed or count the sloppy wet kisses planted on his cheek or the times a pair of chubby little arms squeezed his neck.
He was referred to as a brother and like brothers they fought, cried, laughed and were good friends for life during tough times and times of happiness.
Al showed us his love in all he did for me and our family, through him we learned the meaning of love, honor, faith and respect.
No, my husband's name, Al McLaughlin, will not go down in history as a famous person. His passing will go unnoticed to many, but his legacy was built on love. Those of us who knew his love, will carry that love with us for eternity and in that respect, how can one say he was not an important man?
Al retired from a career in civil service and served as a patrolman with the Sierra Vista police department and security-guard at Apache Middle School. He was a karate instructor and loved to bar-b-que for his family and friends with his best pal, "Chuy," while enjoying a "cold cerveza." He loved working in his yard and enjoyed watching a good western.
Al is survived by his devoted wife Nancy, his children, Kim Garcia (Charlie), Scott McLaughlin (Jeanette), daughter Kelly, Stephanie Camacho (Jason). His grand-children Charlie Garcia, Scott McLaughlin, Sean McLaughlin and Emiliano Martinez. His great grand-child, Caitlin Garcia, his brother Brian (Jody) and brother and sister in law's Jesus "Chuy" and Alice Velarde and Tony and Linda Zigrossi. His niece Jill McLaughlin. His beloved dog, Josie.
Al is preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Garcia and his parents: Terry and Lou McLaughlin.
