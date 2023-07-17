Albert “Al” Hinton, 86

MARY ESTHER, FLORIDA—Albert “Al” Hinton, 86, passed away July 11, 2023. He celebrated his 86th birthday February 6.

Al was a storyteller. He worked for Newburgh Evening News as a reporter. Then he moved on to Stewart Air Force Base as a Public Information Specialist. When the base closed, he moved on to Fort Ritchie where he worked as a Public Affairs Specialist. In 1978 he relocated his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he was employed by the 11th Army Signal Brigade as a Public Information Specialist until his retirement in 1998.

