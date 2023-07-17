MARY ESTHER, FLORIDA—Albert “Al” Hinton, 86, passed away July 11, 2023. He celebrated his 86th birthday February 6.
Al was a storyteller. He worked for Newburgh Evening News as a reporter. Then he moved on to Stewart Air Force Base as a Public Information Specialist. When the base closed, he moved on to Fort Ritchie where he worked as a Public Affairs Specialist. In 1978 he relocated his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he was employed by the 11th Army Signal Brigade as a Public Information Specialist until his retirement in 1998.
In his off time he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. There were many family camping trips to Roper Lake in Safford where he taught his daughters to fish. There weren’t a lot of fish caught but it was always peaceful on the lake. He was a gardener and built his own greenhouse in the back yard to cultivate beautiful orchids and cacti. He was an environmentalist before it was cool and rode his bicycle 20 miles to and from work every day for many years.
He enjoyed woodworking and created doll furniture for his daughters. He was an avid reader, mostly science fantasy books, a love he shared with his grandson, Christopher. He was a loving husband to Carol, making her coffee every morning for most of their 59 years of marriage, despite not drinking coffee himself.
During his retirement, he spent his time pursuing a new passion, refurbishing old furniture, making something old look new and beautiful again. He made friends throughout the yard sale community, sometimes competing with them for the same pieces. In 2022, he and Carol moved to Mary Esther, Florida to be closer to his youngest daughter and granddaughter.
Al is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol, two daughters, Amanda Maddox and Joanne Hinton, and four grandchildren, Christopher Hinton, Alexa Sawyer, Kayla Maddox and Erin Hinton. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Gertrude Hinton, his sister Linda and his oldest daughter, Nancy Sawyer.
A private funeral will be held in Arizona. Please remember his stories and smile. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to your favorite charity.
Funeral Arrangements currently scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 20 at Cochise Memory Gardens