Albert D Thomas Jr., 79

BISBEE—Albert D Thomas Jr. of Bisbee, Arizona passed away Monday, April 10th 2023. After months of failing health, he passed within his home with his beloved wife, Alice, daughter, Cassandra, and son-in-law, Russell, by his side.
Albert was born October 4, 1943 to the late Albert D. Thomas Sr. and Ellora E. Thomas (Mclaughlin). He was a loving and patient husband to Alice M. Thomas for more than 46 years. A loving father to his daughter, Cassandra J Anderson and son-in-law Russell J Anderson. He was a proud Papa to all four of his grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Larry Buchanan, Bridget Buchanan and Ronald Anderson. As well as an even prouder Papa to his great grandchildren, Allyson, Avery and Claire.
He was a very hard working man, keeping his hands in many projects and jobs through California and Arizona. At an early age he began helping with the family ranch, working the old Phelps Dodge store in Bisbee, and running electrical through the Bisbee mines. He spent four years in the United States Army before moving to California, and working in large equipment mechanics and sales as well as long distance trucking in his spare time. Upon his return to Arizona, he did not slow down one bit and continued to manage the family ranch, find many projects within the community, run a couple small rock quarries and continue his sales and operations.
His family and close friends, however, will always remember him for his incredibly kind heart, his abundance of advice, his insatiable sweet tooth, and his sheer will to live life to the fullest with his wife, family and friends by his side.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 21st 2023 at 3:00 pm at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary located at 5515 S. AZ-92.