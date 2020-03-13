Albert Kemp, Jr (Duffer), 62

Sierra Vista — Albert passed away on March 10, 2020 in Tucson at the VA Hospital.
Albert was born to Albert Kemp, Sr. and Stella (Myers) on May 26, 1957 in Syracuse, New York. He graduated from APW Highschool in 1976. He went on to join the Army for 4 years.
After leaving the army he moved to Sierra Vista where he became a tractor/ trailer driver and heavy equipment operator. Albert was a 40 year resident of Sierra Vista. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Stella Kemp, and his sister, Connie (Kemp) Saphore.
Survived by his sister Bonnie (Gerald) Cramer of Parrish, New York, brother-in-law Jeff Saphore of Maui, Hawaii, aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his Sierra Vista family.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday March 16, 2020 at Jensens Sierra Vista Mortuary, 5515 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
