Albert Skinner, 90

WILLCOX — Al Skinner, 90 of Willcox passed away March 30, 2022, in Gilbert, Arizona with his family by his side. Albert Moore Skinner was born October 26, 1931, in Safford, Arizona to Frank and Ada Sanders Skinner.
He attended Safford schools, graduating from Safford High School in 1950. Al met the love of his life, Charlene Clarence and they were married on September 5, 1951. Al and Charlene raised their five children in Willcox where they were very involved in the community and their church.
Throughout his life, horses and cattle were a constant and the family enjoyed roping and working on the ranch together. After retiring, Al and Charlene served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Toronto Canada Temple and later in The Gila Valley Temple.
Al is survived by his beloved wife Charlene of Willcox, children: Dan (Michelle) Skinner of Gilbert, Randy (Wendy) Skinner of Central, Toby (Sandy) Skinner of Gilbert, Debbie (Ron) Ellis of Willcox, Joey (Lisa) Skinner of San Juan, Puerto Rico; 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th at the Willcox Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with visitation one hour prior to services. Al will be laid to rest in the Sunset Cemetery in Willcox.
