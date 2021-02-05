Albert "Sonny" Martinez, 79

WILLCOX — Albert "Sonny" Martinez of Willcox passed away in Tucson on February 2, 2021 at the age of 79. Sonny was born in Willcox on June 21, 1941 to Albert S. Martinez and Adelina Vasquez Martinez. He was a lifelong resident of Willcox, was an honorable discharge veteran of the United States Navy, was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was very active in Willcox Elks Lodge #2131 and was a Past Exalted Ruler. Sonny was a well known meat cutter, working at the Valley Store, Rey's Market and at Willcox Packing House. He also owned and operated Cactus Meats and AVM Catering. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.
On October 24, 1964 in Benson he married his wife Mary who survives him. He is also survived by his children: Lina (Homero) Gomez of Willcox and Dominic Martinez of Tucson along with his grandchildren: Anthony (Brittany), Sabrina, Adam and Stephanie Gomez; and great granddaughter, Audrina Gomez. Sonny is also survived by his sister, Armida (Val) Fletcher and his trusted K-9 companions, Ally and Lamar. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Nellie Aguilar and Antonia Chastain.
At his request no services will be held. Contributions may be made to any Humane Society for animals. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
