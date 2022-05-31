Aldo Vincent Cattera, 75

SIERRA VISTA — Aldo “Vince” Cattera 75, of Sierra Vista died Thursday, 12 May 2022 at Banner University Medical Center, Tucson. Aldo was the son of the late Aldo J. and Mary P. (Castagnola) Cattera and was born in St. Augustine, Florida on May 4, 1947. Vince was raised in Santa Cruz and Palo Alto, California and graduated from Elwood P. Cubberley High School. He is remembered by friends as mischievous, never the shrinking violet and always spoke his mind. He was truly a one-of-a-kind guy!!
In 1965, Vince joined the U.S. Army and after two tours in Vietnam as a combat photographer, he was discharged in 1968. During this time, he was awarded a Bronze Star and an Air Medal. Unable to find contentment in the civilian world, Vince rejoined the Army in 1978 as an Intelligence Analyst. In 1991 he was awarded a second Bronze Star for his direct and significant contribution to Operation Desert Shield, and in 1995 he retired as a CW2. Vince continued to serve his country in a civilian capacity working at the Joint Analysis Center, RAF Molesworth, England and the U.S. Army Intelligence Center, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. Vince never really retired from his work as a civilian Intelligence Analyst as he continued to mentor other analysts until the very end.
Vince is survived by his wife of 43 years, Chong Cattera, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, his son Antonio “Tony” Cattera, of Palo Alto, California, and many, many friends who valued his wisdom, friendship, and love. Vince was a legend that will live on in every life he touched!
A visiting hour for Vince will be held on Thursday, 23 June 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Military Honors will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:15 am.
Interment at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.