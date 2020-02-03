Aleta May Jesperson, 83
SIERRA VISTA—Aleta Jesperson passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Olympia, Washington on November 19,1936. She is preceded in death by 3 husbands; Erick Borgeson, William Jesperson and Kurt Smolen. She is survived by 2 brothers; Dale and Richard Lawrence of Washington State. As well as her children; Ruth (Don) Peter, Dave (Karla) Borgeson, Sarah (Jeff) Schaaf, Paul Jesperson and Rachel Mills, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be on Saturday February 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1655 S. Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.

Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. with the service following.

