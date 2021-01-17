Alex Aguilar, 90

WILLCOX — Alex Aguilar of Willcox passed away on January 13, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born in Willcox on September 25, 1930. Alex was a retired miner and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include his daughters; Ginger Aguilar, Vicky Torres, Shirley (Juan) Rubio, Carol Dickson and Lisa Valenciano all of Willcox; along with 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Sara Keesler of Willcox, Socorro Curran of Costa Mesa, California and Rudy Arteago of Henderson, Nevada. Preceding him in death was his mother Guadalupe Aguilar, his wife Nellie and his sons David and Alex, Jr. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Ida, Rose, Ralph, Hortense and Norma.
A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel, all are welcome to attend. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Graveside rites will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. All our welcome to attend. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Wilcox, Arizona.
