Alex S. Mendoza, 78

BENSON—Alex S. Mendoza passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Alex was born in Benson, Arizona on December 24, 1942 to Abel and Adelina Mendoza and was the 7th of twelve children.
Alex served in the Army in the early 1960’s during which time he married the love of his life, Cora Mendoza. Alex and Cora had one child, Gavin Mendoza.
Alex was a Peace Officer with the Benson Police Department Reserves for a short time. He then worked at Apache Nitrogen as a Supervisor for 38 years until his retirement in 2005.
Alex enjoyed playing poker with friends in his early years and liked old cars and collecting movies in his later years. He was a member of the “wall gang” where he spent countless hours reminiscing with his friends about the old days. His passion was cooking and he was known for his barbecue and homemade salsa. He loved spending time with his wife and family and loved working on his house. Alex had many friends and was well-known around the Benson area.
Alex was a devout Catholic and a devoted family man. He was a great Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Tata, and Nino to many.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Cora, son and daughter-in-law, Gavin and Lisa Mendoza, of Benson, granddaughter, Brianna (Landon) Stewart of Paris, Texas, and grandson, Brandon (Taylor) Mendoza of Midland, Texas. Great grandchildren include Rory Stewart, Landry Stewart, Tilly Stewart, and Waylon Mendoza.
Surviving sisters include Pat Tenorio, Olivia Mendoza, and Jenny Rigney and surviving brother, Carlos Mendoza. Alex is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Alex in death are his siblings Julia Dimas, Gilbert Mendoza, Stella Olivas, Frank Mendoza, Abel Mendoza, Ofelia Rivera, and Elvira Mendoza.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Eulogy at 10:00 a.m., and Mass at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Cochise Gardens of Rest Cemetery.
We will love and miss him dearly forever!