Alexander H. “Alex” Castro, 92

SIERRA VISTA—Alex H. Castro, 92, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on June 5, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his family.
Alex was born on October 6, 1928, in Prescott, Arizona to Luis and Margarita Castro.
Throughout 47 years of working for Safeway Inc. while working up the corporate ladder he found his niche as managing stores. He was recognized as the longest lasting store manager when he retired in 1992 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Alex married the love of his life, Mary G. Castro who was also born and raised in Prescott, Arizona, they have been married for 70 years.
He will always be remembered as “Mr. Safeway” to all who knew him.
He served his community and was an active member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. He was one of the founders of St. Vincent De Paul. A member of the Knights of Columbus since the age of 18. A former member of the Lions Club and Elks Club throughout Arizona.
He was an avid sports fan of all sports but truly an Arizona Wildcat. His passion was playing golf.
Alex is survived by his wife, Mary G. Castro, children Marcella Romero, Angel (Alvina) Castro, Linda Castro, and Norma Hernandez; sister, Nellie Bustamante; 10 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren with one on the way and one great-great granddaughter. Along with many sisters and brothers-in-laws; nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Castro Jr., granddaughter, Alexis Castro, and grandson, Richard Romero.
He had the “Biggest Loving Heart” for all his family and was the true Patriarch.
Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 10:30 a.m. at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Ft. Greg Adolf as celebrant. Interment will follow at St Andrews Columbarium and Prayer Garden with reception to follow.
If friends wish, they may make memorial contributions in honor to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.hatfield.com.