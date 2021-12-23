Alexandria Malboeuf, 31

BENSON — On December 19th, 2021 our world was shattered as our cherished Alexandria Marie Malboeuf unexpectedly left us at the age of 31. She was born in 1990 in Sierra Vista, Arizona and grew up surrounded by her large family. In 2008 she married the love of her life and they began to grow the most beautiful family that she had always dreamed of. Her genuine kindness and thoughtfulness showed as she prioritized celebrating others. Traveling, hosting functions, cooking and sewing were some of her favorite activities, but being the best wife and mom were her highest priority. Countless memories were made mountain side as her love for hunting (which she was darn good at it in spite of her being a blind squirrel) was matched by her husband and children.
Alexandria is survived by her husband of 13 years, Cody; their seven children Adalie, Wade, Colter, Arlis, Hatfield, Call and Huck; her parents Julie and Wes; her siblings Jared (Brooke), Jamie (Jeremy), Geoffrey (Jolene), Paul (Sarah) and Crystal (Corey); her grandmother Margaret; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Alexandria are her father Russell Herbert and her grandparents; Grandpop and Sweetie Pie Herbert and Thomas Dembowski.
Funeral service will be held on December 27, 2021 at 11:00a at First Baptist located at 983 S. Ocotillo Avenue, Benson, Arizona 85602 with a luncheon to follow.