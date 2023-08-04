Alexandria Margaret Fulford, 65

SIERRA VISTA—Alexandria Margaret Fulford, 65, was born in Munich, Germany on September 15, 1957, to Ingemarie Kohler Fulford and Bud Fulford. She passed away on July 30, 2023.

She is preceded in death by Bud (July 2017), and is survived by Ingemarie, her younger sister Diana Fulford of Chino Valley, her brother Bryan, his wife Tina Wang-Fulford, from Apex, North Carolina, and their children Hanna and Trenton.

