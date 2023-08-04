SIERRA VISTA—Alexandria Margaret Fulford, 65, was born in Munich, Germany on September 15, 1957, to Ingemarie Kohler Fulford and Bud Fulford. She passed away on July 30, 2023.
She is preceded in death by Bud (July 2017), and is survived by Ingemarie, her younger sister Diana Fulford of Chino Valley, her brother Bryan, his wife Tina Wang-Fulford, from Apex, North Carolina, and their children Hanna and Trenton.
Due to Bud’s jobs, first with the US Army, and then with the US Department of Defense, the family lived in many countries throughout the world and states within the USA. After Bryan was born and started learning to speak, he had difficulty pronouncing Alexandria. It came out as Sandra. A new family nickname was created.
Sandra was a very talented artist, creating incredible oil paintings of just about anything starting from the age of twelve on. While oil painting stopped in her later-teen years, she was always creating beautiful crafts and sketches throughout her lifetime.
After moving to Sierra Vista in 1974, Sandra graduated from Buena High School in 1976. She then attended and graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1980. A resident of the Phoenix and Scottsdale area for over forty years, she claimed this as her home.
The creativity of her childhood led her to her most enjoyable job with the Maricopa County Area Agency on Aging where she was an event coordinator responsible for all aspects of planning all kinds of events.
The funeral will be held in Sierra Vista, Arizona at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Lenzner Avenue, on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00am. Alexandria will be interred in the columbarium of Sierra Vista Evangelical Lutheran Church. A reception with a light lunch will follow the ceremony.