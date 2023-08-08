Alfonso M. “Al” Trujillo, 79

TUCSON—Alfonso M. “Al” Trujillo, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on July 3, 2023. Born November 17, 1943 in Nacozari de Garcia, Sonora, Mexico. Al was revered by all who knew him well as a husband, father, brother, son, uncle, cousin, engineer, adviser, sage, and friend.

