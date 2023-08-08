TUCSON—Alfonso M. “Al” Trujillo, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson on July 3, 2023. Born November 17, 1943 in Nacozari de Garcia, Sonora, Mexico. Al was revered by all who knew him well as a husband, father, brother, son, uncle, cousin, engineer, adviser, sage, and friend.
A 1963 graduate of Douglas High School, he married Susan “Susie” Anne Kinerk in 1968 while a Civil Engineering student at the University of Arizona. In 1969 he was drafted by the U.S. Army, and dutifully served as an immigrant non-citizen stationed at Fort Lewis. After an honorable discharge in 1971, Al returned to Tucson where he and Susie raised their family and enjoyed their 53-year marriage.
Al became a United States citizen in 1976, and enjoyed a long career in the construction industry, over 44 years working on public and private projects in Tucson, throughout Arizona and this country. Among the many local communities he helped build and link to Tucson include Continental Ranch, Countryside, Rita Ranch, and Catalina Foothills with bridging over the Rillito River.
A stoic problem solver always thinking of fixes and better ways, there was often a flicker of mischief in Al’s eyes and a ready smile. His many interests included travel, University of Arizona sports, gardening, exploring his heritage, and sharing his life experiences, with an immense knowledge of the Sonoran Desert region and a penchant for storytelling.
He cherished his large extended family and enduring relationships from childhood onward. His family takes comfort that his last days were spent surrounded by loved ones who came from near and far to express their love and respect. Al was preceded in death by his wife Susie, parents Alfonso and Maria, brother Jesus, and daughter Ann Marie, and is survived by his fiancé Lupe Salas, son Bob, daughter Erin, sister Maria (Eric Timmis), niece Ana, nephew Bryn, and a multitude of cousins and in-laws.
An in-person Rosary Service and Storytelling Session will be held Friday, August 18, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N. Tucson Boulevard. An in-person celebration of life mass will be held Saturday, August 19, 9:00 am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E Lee Street, with a gathering to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Al may be sent to the American Cancer Society of Arizona or the American Kidney Fund. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.