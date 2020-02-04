Alfred “Al” “Freddy” Lopez, 69
SIERRA VISTA—Alfred “Freddy” Lopez passed away suddenly on the January 27, 2020. Al was born June 7, 1950 into a large family in California.
Al joined the United States Air Force and spent the next 20 years serving his country with honor and traveling around the world.
He was always a dab hand at fixing anything mechanical and once lifted a car engine all by himself. Alfred will be greatly missed by all those that knew him and especially his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, brother, sister, cousins and the rest of his family. Gone far too soon but always in our hearts.
Memorial Mass Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 . Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
