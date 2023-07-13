Alice Gertrude Milner, 91

SIERRA VISTA—Alice Gertrude Milner passed peacefully of natural causes on the morning of July 4, 2023 at the age of 91. Alice was born July 29, 1931 to Henry and Gertrude Maloney in Massachusetts and had four siblings; her older brother Fred, older sister Barbara, and younger sisters Patricia and Fran. She met and married her first husband, Charles Vitale at 18, they had two children, Charles and Linda, and were married for 25 years. After moving to Arizona many years later she met and married her second husband Donald Milner, to whom she was happily married until his passing in 2001.
Alice had many careers and adventures throughout her life including photography, government security guard, and butcher. She owned several businesses over the years, including a grocery store, deli/pizza shop, and handmade floral arrangements. She loved to travel, go on cruises and go to parties. Loved socializing and even shared drinks with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in her younger years. She loved dogs, music, dancing, and had a great fashion sense.
Her late husband and older brother having both served, Alice always had a large place in her heart for Veterans and was active with several organizations. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 30 years, a prior board member, chairwoman and volunteer for multiple charitable events and programs. She was also a member of the Elks Auxiliary, and was “Help Hospitalized Veterans” 2010 Donor of the Year.
Alice was fun-loving, had a quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor, and a drive that was contagious. She was a woman of strength, caring, and extraordinary will and perseverance.
More than anything Alice loved her family and friends fiercely. She was a loving Wife, Sister, Mother, and Nana, and is survived by: her sister Patricia Nichol; her children Charles Vitale and Linda David; Her Grandchildren, Christine and Mike Lynch, Lindsey and Zachary Owens, Adam Stewart and Justine King; Along with several, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Please join us for a Celebration of Alice's life Saturday July 22nd starting at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Post 52, 12 E Theater Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635. Share a bite to eat, a drink, any photos you may have, or a memory of Alice with us!