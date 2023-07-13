Alice Gertrude Milner, 91

SIERRA VISTA—Alice Gertrude Milner passed peacefully of natural causes on the morning of July 4, 2023 at the age of 91. Alice was born July 29, 1931 to Henry and Gertrude Maloney in Massachusetts and had four siblings; her older brother Fred, older sister Barbara, and younger sisters Patricia and Fran. She met and married her first husband, Charles Vitale at 18, they had two children, Charles and Linda, and were married for 25 years. After moving to Arizona many years later she met and married her second husband Donald Milner, to whom she was happily married until his passing in 2001.

Alice had many careers and adventures throughout her life including photography, government security guard, and butcher. She owned several businesses over the years, including a grocery store, deli/pizza shop, and handmade floral arrangements. She loved to travel, go on cruises and go to parties. Loved socializing and even shared drinks with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in her younger years. She loved dogs, music, dancing, and had a great fashion sense.

Tags