Alice Jennie Moldrem, 92

SIERRA VISTA/BISBEE — Alice Jennie Moldrem of Sierra Vista/Bisbee, died peacefully on February 20, 2022, one day before her 93rd birthday. Alice was born on February 21, 1929,
to Chris and Ida Molde in Flandreau, South Dakota. She was raised on a farm, which carried over into later life with her love for animals. Alice was known for her hospitality and the wonderful meals she prepared. No one ever left her home hungry.
She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband Orville Moldrem, second husband James Wheeler, sister Hilda Moldrem, brothers Chris Molde, Jr. Melvin Molde and Harry Molde, and by one great-grandson, Guardian Moldrem.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Thorval (Kathy) Moldrem, Audrey (Ruben) Blanco, Carl (Shelly) Moldrem, five grandchildren, Garrett (Meagan) Moldrem, Leighana (Taylor)
Jaeger, Amber Moldrem, Caleb Moldrem, and Colton Moldrem, two great-grandchildren, Hunter, and Valor Moldrem and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Soulistic Hospice and Moreno’s Assisted Living for their excellent compassionate care of our mother during the last months of her life. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at First Assembly of God, 40 Old Douglas Road, Bisbee, Arizona 85603, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuay.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
“Though absent from the body, I’m present with the Lord; the joy of my