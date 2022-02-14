ELFRIDA — Alice Mae Percell, 86 died at her home in Elfrida, Arizona on February 8, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1935 in Jacobsburg, Ohio.
In April of 1945 the family left Ohio and arrived in Arizona on May 1, 1945. They lived between Phoenix and Gilbert, Arizona. They then moved to Tucson in March of 1951. Alice graduated from Tucson High in 1955.
Soon after graduation she started working at the Southern Arizona Bank located on Stone Ave. and Pennington.
Alice met her husband to be, Lester Percell, in the first part of 1956 and they were married on September 7, 1956.
In May of 1971 the Percell family moved to Douglas, Arizona where Lester took a position at the Arizona Bank.
Alice worked at State Farm Insurance for a time and then helped her husband with his real estate appraisal work.
In October 2015 Alice moved to Elfrida to be close to her daughter and husband for their help.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, sister and son-in-law. She is survived by her four children, Mark (Lily) Percell, Cynthia Maddux, Karen (Steve) Christensen, and Joel (Rhonda) Percell along with eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, February 16 at 10:30 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona.