WILLCOX — Alice Marie Brown, 88, of Willcox, Arizona passed away peacefully from complications due to lymphoma on July 23, 2020 at Haven Health in Tucson, Arizona. She was born February 28, 1932 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to Noble Frank and Laura (Busch) Fowler. She was married to Raymond Richard Brown from 1957 to 1979 and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry Brown of Hollywood, California and Dennis (Cindy) Brown of Maui, Hawaii; one granddaughter Maia Brown of Maui, Hawaii; her sister Marguerite Fowler of Tucson, Arizona and her three beloved dogs Junior, Tenacity, and Calamity of Willcox, Arizona
Her parents and sister, Mary Neiman of Goodyear, Arizona also preceded her in death.
Alice was a long-time resident of Mesa, Phoenix and Willcox, Arizona where she lived since leaving her childhood home of Indiana, Pennsylvania, made famous as the hometown of movie star and military hero, Jimmy Stewart. She graduated from Arizona State University and was a long-time school teacher in Brawley, California and Phoenix, Arizona and retired as a supervisor from ITT Cannon Electric in Phoenix, Arizona.
She had a great love for animals, especially dogs and her horses Ranger, Curley, and Big Boy. She was a big fan of the music of Pat Boone, Frank Sinatra, and the Big Band Era. She also loved old Cowboy Movies and Television Westerns.
There will be a small memorial service for family and friends at her residence in early October. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Alice M. Brown can be sent to the Arizona Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at LLS - Arizona, Dept. 880365, P.O. Box 29650, Phoenix, Arizona 85038-9650. For credit card donations please go www.lls.org/donate or call (888) 557-7177 for assistance.
