Alice V. Anderson, 95

DOUGLAS — Alice V. Anderson formerly of the Rubicon Crossed Ranch near Douglas, passed
away in Green Valley on December 5, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born in Kent, Connecticut on June 29, 1926, to Gilbert Vincent and Esther Lee (nee Soule) Vincent.
Alice settled in Arizona with her husband Scotty Anderson in 1947 in Price Canyon where they lived for 43 years and then moved to the Rubicon Crossed Ranch. Scotty passed away on January 23, 2011, at the age of 87.
Alice is survived by her son Vincent "Winky" (Kathy) Anderson of Wheatland, Wyoming, and her daughter Melodee (Rusty) Boss of Willcox, and grandchildren Lacey (Frank) Abbl, Randall "Scotty" (Caitlyn) Lack, Sarah Boss, Leeanna (Jason) Horn and Carson (Anna) Anderson. Also surviving are her great grandchildren to include Averee Abbl, Kyndal Abbl, Jhett Abbl, Bristol Lack, Timber Lack, Taelyn Lack, Christian Bennett, Shelby Horn, Koi Horn, Kaige Horn, Emmitt Anderson, and Waverly Anderson along with one great great grandchild Gabe Horn.
Preceding her in death was her husband John"Scotty" Anderson and her grandson Levi Lack.
At her request no services will be held.
Contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children Hospital. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.