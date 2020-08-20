Death Notice: Alice Yanez Martinez, 87
Date of Death: August 17, 2020
Funeral Services: Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bisbee on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic the church will have a limit of 60 people & masks will be required to attend.
