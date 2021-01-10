DOUGLAS — Alicia L. Morales, 80, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimers on Tuesday, January 6, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 12, 1940, in Fronteras, Mexico to Francisco and Carmela Lopez. She married the love of her life of 59 years, Alberto M. Morales. Together they raised five children, Leticia (Steve) Quinonez, Alberto Xavier Morales, Cecilia (Rene) Dorame, Armando (Julie) Morales, and Aracelia Morales.
Alicia was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her loving husband, Alberto; five children; brother, Francisco Lopez; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is immensely loved and missed and will forever be in our hearts!
Our family wishes to express our appreciation to the kind and caring staff of Valor Hospice Care, and Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab.
All services will be held following COVID-19 precautions (i.e face coverings, social distancing).
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 3:00 p.m. at Brown Page Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery. Seating will not be provided so all is encouraged to bring your own chair. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com
