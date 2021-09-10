If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Aline Joan Flory “Bridgie”, 88 was born July 7 1933 and died July 30 2021. She was born in St Louis, Missouri to Leo Hamm and Neva Nee Nussbaumer. One of ten children. She was five of seven sisters and three brothers. She met and married her beloved Husband Mel on April 23, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin G. Flory Sr. 1985, son Melivn George Flory Jr., daughter Karin Lynn Flory, and by her sisters: Doris, Grace, Jean, Annie, Rosalie. Her Brother's Robert Al, Ronald, Jimmy. Great-nephew Matthew Schaub.
She is survived by her son Jeffery (Debbie) Flory, of San Antonio, Texas. Along with grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Sister Sue Schaub, nieces: Donna Schaub, Debi Gaddy, Mickaela (Jacob) Arnold Suzanna Schaub. Nephews Michael, Mark, Jason, (Kelsey), Justin (Amanda) Jordan (Amber), Joey, Christoper, James, and so many others. Plus many great nieces and nephews that she loved and they loved her dearly. She was very close to her great niece Yesenia.
She worked at Wal-Mart for over twenty years where she was known as Joan. She was the little lady with all of the pins on her vest. Many of the Customers gave her the pins. Mel and Aline were stationed at Fort Huachuca. During Mel's service to our country the Family traveled all over the world. His last station was at Fort Hood Houston, Texas. She retired in Houston, Texas and then she moved back to Sierra Vista. Arizona to be with me, her Sister Sue and all of her nieces and nephews. We all spent the last twenty-eight years together. Especially during the Holidays.
She was cremated and her ashes were buried by her son Jeff. With her husband in Houston, Texas. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday September 18th 2021, at her sister Sue Schaub house 305 North 4th Street 2021. From two to five o'clock. Everyone that she worked with at Walmart. Or any of the customers that knew her are welcome. Plus her dear friends. She is going to be missed dearly by her sister Sue and all of her nieces, and nephews. And everyone else who knew her and dearly loved her very much.