Allen Dale Stradling, 73

GILBERT — Allen Dale Stradling graduated from this life on October 17, 2022. Born March 21, 1949 in St. Johns, Arizona to Marvin and Daphne (Lewis) Stradling, Allen was eleventh of twelve children.
He learned the value of hard work and perseverance from his parents, which served him as he worked through the difficulties of Perthes disease as young boy. He didn't let physical difficulties stop him from participating and excelling in baseball and basketball, in which he lettered in high school. Allen pursued a business degree at NAU, becoming part of the first class to earn his masters from the schools MBA program. While at NAU, Allen met and fell in love with Pola Parker whom he married on January 25, 1969. Al and Pola welcomed four children to their family. Allen loved his kids and often commented that while he may not be rich by the worlds standard, his family made him the richest man alive. He adored his grandkids and loved being a grandpa. Allen had a deep love for his country which he instilled in his kids and grandkids. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he willingly served in many callings to support whatever ward he was in.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Daphne, as well as older siblings Reed, Jim, Dean, Edith (Johnson), Verena (Dargie), Robert, Steven, and Richard. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart, Pola, his four children Mark (DeeAnn), Cynthia (James) Sutherland, Rebecca Wood, and Jennifer (Nicholas) Barnhurst, as well as his 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Services to celebrate Allens life will take place at 10 am Saturday, November 5, 2022 with a viewing at 9 am at the LDS chapel located at 1150 N. Lindsay Rd. Gilbert, Arizona, 85234.
Many thanks to the medical staff at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center for their care and attention to Allen in his final days.