Allen Jensen, 76

SIERRA VISTA — Allen Jensen passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the age of 76 in Tucson, Arizona.
Allen was born to William and Viola (Lee) Dickamore in Ogden, Utah on June 7, 1944, and spent his childhood living in Roy, Utah. He and Annette (Mitchell) married on April 3, 1965, and quickly welcomed three children – Tamara (Jensen) Thomas, Paul Jensen and Michael Jensen, before moving to southern Arizona with his family; at which point their son, Troy Jensen was born while residing in Cochise County, Arizona.
Allen worked building homes in Cochise County as owner of A&D Construction. After a back injury he sold heavy equipment in Southern Arizona for John Deere and then Modern Machinery. Later, after moving to Tucson, Arizona, Allen owned and operated the Gold and Silver Exchange on Speedway Boulevard for a number of years. Retiring early, he spent 10 years in Mexico and 12 years in Thailand before returning to the U.S. about one year ago.
Allen enjoyed traveling, collecting and selling mineral specimens he would mostly acquire from mines in Mexico, country swing dancing and walking on the beach. His zest for life and entrepreneurial spirit lives on through his children. He will be great missed but fondly remembered.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Viola; younger brother, Blaine L. Dickamore; and first wife, Annette (Mitchell Jensen) Rule. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry Dickamore, Max Dickamore, Dale Dickamore, Edward Dikkema of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and Vern Dickamore of Huachuca City, Arizona; his sisters, Elona Noon of Clearfield, Utah, and Jeanne (Dick) Gibson of Taylor, Utah; his loving children, Tammy (Matt) Thomas, Paul (Elisabeth) Jensen, Michael (Heather) Jensen and Troy (Mandy) Jensen; 11 grandchildren, Abbie Jensen, Andrew Jensen, Austen Loertscher, Brooke Jensen, Chase Loertscher, Dallin (Scott) Jenson, Danika (Miles) (Jensen) Borcik, Megan Jensen, Shaylee (Nick) (Loertscher) Garner, Tristam Thomas and Zachary (Baylee) Jensen, and many nieces and nephews. All of his children and 11 grandchildren are currently living across Alaska, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Utah.
