Alma Kathleen (Kathy) Whitworth, 71

SIERRA VISTA—Alma Kathleen (Kathy) Whitworth passed on November 26, 2019 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 71. Kathy was born in Scottsburg, Indiana by Nuvil and Lillian Ayers on September 12, 1948. She was a long-time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona for 42 years. Kathy was a Civil Service employee at Ft Huachuca, Arizona in Logistics Management for 36 years.

Kathy and her husband, William, were world travelers and loved to cruise around the world. They recently returned from a dream trip of hers to Israel. She took great interest in viewing many cultures and people of the world.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father Nuvil, mother Lillian and sister Charlene. She is survived by her husband William, two sons, William II (Rebecca), Jeremy (Dana) and seven grandchildren: Anastasia, Samuel, Amanda, Gabriel, Braiden, Cayden and Deagen.

There have not been any arrangements at this time.

