Alvaro Fenn, 63
TUCSON —Alvaro Fenn, 63 years old, was born October 14, 1956 and passed on October 5, 2020. He left behind two loving sons, Jacob (Jodie) Fenn and Jason (Mindi) Fenn as well as four beautiful grandchildren: Bella, Jason, Alexis and Cianna. Also surviving is his mother, Barbara H. Fenn; his siblings, Connie (Dave) Monk, Karen (Ken) Allred, Dwight (Sylvia) Fenn, Peggy Fenn, Judy (Al) Slarve, Mack (Rachel) Fenn, Anna (Hector) Valdez, Alison (David) Robbennolt, Henry (Lynn) Fenn, and Norma (Shane) Fenn. He is preceded in death by his father, Alvah F. Fenn. Alvaro was born to Joseph H. Fenn and Maria Corona in a small town in Sonora, Mexico. He was brought to the US, from Mexico by his paternal family for a chance at a better life. His parents were longtime residents of Benson, Arizona where he was raised. Alvaro was known by many as “Al”, and by his family as Dad, Apa and Tata Al. Al was an extraordinarily talented musician in drums, as a pianist and some would say his riffs from his guitar would cry to the likes of Santana. He excelled in athletics in track and field and secured four State Titles in wrestling out of Benson High School. He could make friends anywhere and with anyone, giving the shirt off his back to comfort a stranger in need and ultimately giving the gift of life in his last efforts. He loved his children and family. Al will forever be missed, loved and learned from by the many lives he touched and crossed paths within his life.
Services will be held privately.
