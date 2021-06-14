GOODYEAR — Alyce M Fleming, 85 passed away May 30, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born in Glendive, Montana, May 16, 1936 to Alfred Schoengarth and Maryann (Northridge) Schoengarth. Alyce grew up in Glendive where she met Victor Fleming. They were married May 7, 1955.
They later moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Alyce worked as a payroll clerk for a road construction company for over 30 years. When she retired she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona with her husband Vic in 1998.
Alyce is survived by her husband, Vic Fleming of 66 years; children, Vicki Bush of Eloy, Arizona, Michael Fleming of Broomfield, Colorado, Steve Fleming of Chula Vista, California, and Barbara Plumb of Goodyear, Arizona; a sister Kay Waller of Littleton, Colorado, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Interment is set for August 20, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery located in Sierra Vista, Arizona.