SIERRA VISTA — Lieutenant Colonel Amedeo R. Pino “Dick” United States Army (retired) and former business owner of Sun Haven Realty, age 91, peacefully passed on March 12, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. We will be holding a memorial mass for him on August 14, 2021 at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ, at 11:00a.m. and a Celebration of life at The Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ at 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.
Most Popular
-
Landan Klein, 25
-
Honeylynne Garcia, 25
-
Robbie Williams loses his hair
-
Food City in Douglas closing
-
Cannabis license holder considering Sierra Vista for dispensary
-
Police arrest local man on sexual exploitation of minor charges
-
Two killed involved in drug debt with shooter, officials say
-
State health director Dr. Christ steps down
-
Lionel Quiroz Martinez, 77
-
Accused killer of toddler must decide on plea offer or trial
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.