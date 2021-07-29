SIERRA VISTA — Lieutenant Colonel Amedeo R. Pino “Dick” United States Army (retired) and former business owner of Sun Haven Realty, age 91, peacefully passed on March 12, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. We will be holding a memorial mass for him on August 14, 2021 at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ, at 11:00a.m. and a Celebration of life at The Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ at 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.

Tags