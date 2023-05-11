Amparo Beiswenger, 59

SIERRA VISTA—Amparo (Padji) Beiswenger, age 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Born on November 19th, 1963, she was the daughter of Amparo and Jose Luis Marquez (deceased). Padji was born in Mexico City, Mexico and moved to Puebla shortly after and spent her first 33 years there.
In 1997 she moved to Sierra Vista, and there married Daniel Beiswenger, her loving husband of 26 years. They have one son, Brandon Beiswenger. Padji was a wonderful wife and mom who enjoyed family gatherings and activities, spending time with her family, and being involved in their activities. She also enjoyed attending Shiloh Christian Ministries and the support they provided; she loved and was loved by many there.
She worked with her husband, Dan, for many years at Autologic, as office manager. She found great joy in spending time with family whenever possible, helping and serving others with a generous heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; son, Brandon; stepdaughter Sonya Jones; mother, Amparo Marquez; brothers: Jose Luis Marquez; Manuel Marquez; Ricardo Marquez as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Luis Marquez.
A memorial service will be held at Shiloh Christian Ministries, located at 1519 S Ave Del Sol, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 on May 27th, 2023, at 11:00 AM.