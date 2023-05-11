Amparo Beiswenger, 59

SIERRA VISTA—​​Amparo (Padji) Beiswenger, age 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Born on November 19th, 1963, she was the daughter of Amparo and Jose Luis Marquez (deceased). Padji was born in Mexico City, Mexico and moved to Puebla shortly after and spent her first 33 years there.

In 1997 she moved to Sierra Vista, and there married Daniel Beiswenger, her loving husband of 26 years. They have one son, Brandon Beiswenger. Padji was a wonderful wife and mom who enjoyed family gatherings and activities, spending time with her family, and being involved in their activities. She also enjoyed attending Shiloh Christian Ministries and the support they provided; she loved and was loved by many there.

Tags