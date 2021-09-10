Ana Enriquez Arellano, 84

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Ana Enriquez Arellano passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Monday September 6, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born July 26, 1937 to Jesus Enriquez and Ana Sweitzer Enriquez. She has joined her husband Antonio B. Arellano in heaven.
Our mother Ana was known to be a great cook. Her specialities were homemade tortillas, tamales and enchiladas. She also enjoyed long walks outside, visiting with friends and loved ones and traveling.
Our mother Ana is survived by her six children, fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her daughter Nellie Aguilar, granddaughter Zarina Encinas and great grandson Tristan Encinas; granddaughter Diana Majuta and great-granddaughters Joanna and Juliet Majuta, and granddaughter Melissa Aguilar. Son Eddie Arellano and grandson Joseph Arellano; son Tony Arellano and grandchildren Alyssa, Eric and Josh Arellano; daughter Ana Arellano and grandsons Nicholas Johnson and Antonio Martinez; daughter Mary Mooney and grandchildren Jorge, Elise and Alex Vega; daughter Irma Montague and grandchildren Grant and Nicole Montague.
We will be celebrating our mother’s life on Monday September 13, 2021 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Road Tucson, Arizona 85745 with the Holy Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by the mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery 3555 N. Oracle Road. Tucson, Arizona.